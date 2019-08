Tokyo based Japanese designer Makoto Koizumi has created this beautifully simple and award-winning cookware series – Kaico. The series includes a tea pot, coffee pot, pasta pot with a steel strainer insert, as well as various sauce pans. The Kaico Kettle is made in enamel-coated steel with handle in beechwood and maple knob. These would undoubtedly be a welcome addition to any kitchen.

Photo courtesy of global.rakuten.com.