For Kahina’s founder Katharine L’Heureux, Moroccan argan oil is more than a luxurious holistic ingredient that does wonders for the skin. It’s also the heart and soul of time-honored extraction techniques and shared beauty rituals that foster community and empowerment among the Berber women, for whom the oil is a secret passed down through generations. All Kahina Giving Beauty products contain pure, organic argan oil ethically sourced and extracted by these inspiring women, whose signatures grace the packaging and who benefit from programs funded by a percentage of profits.



Kahina offers the highest quality, certified organic and fair trade argan oil, delivered fresh in small batches directly from the source.

Photo Courtesy of Accompany