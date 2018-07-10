Designer Simon Legald has put storage in the hot seat with Kabino, a series of versatile and functional furniture pieces. Kabino has an urban, industrial look created in a minimalistic idiom with well-considered details and materials. The signature open handles of the steel doors and drawers give an integrated expression, while a frame of ash adds warmth and exclusivity.

The Kabino dresser is a useful storage solution in the living room, bedroom or hallway. The drawers have a soft close function, which means that they close silently. Combine the Kabino dresser with other pieces from the Kabino series to create a coherent look in your interior.