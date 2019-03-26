Classic with a twist – that’s the aim of the JWDA Lamp for Menu. The form is inspired by the oil lamps of former times, however with a simplified and organic shape. The design blends the delicate and the raw into a beautiful little table lamp on a brass or steel base and with a brass button.

The Swedish architect and designer, Jonas Wagell, was born in 1973. Though Wagell’s studio is based in downtown Stockholm, his collaborative relations stretch as far as China and North America. His work has become known for its simplistic playfulness, representing clever compact living. Jonas Wagell is a professional graphic designer who is also skilled within marketing, product design, and architecture. He has attended schools such as Konstfack, Beckmans and Berghs in Stockholm, and Parsons in New York City.

The JWDA Lamp provides a soft and cosy light. It is supplied with a G9 frosted bulb, adjustable by the flick of a hand. This feature also allows you to decide the type of ambience you prefer in your room. This type of lamp looks great in any room; and it can be used on a side table, by the window or on the office desk. This is, indeed, tremendously eye-catching, yet truly simple design at its best.

Photo Courtesy of Menu