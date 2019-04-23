The Junto carafe achieves an impressive feat. It blends rustic and contemporary design cues, paying homage to Spanish tradition and celebrating the elegant simplicity of the Scandinavian aesthetic at the same time. And it all looks effortless thanks to the talented Danish designer Simon Legald. Inspired by the traditional Spanish botijo bottle, this water carafe is made of terracotta and features two spouts. Glazed and matte surfaces as well as grooved and smooth areas create a dynamic play on textures. Matching cups are also available.