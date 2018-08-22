Juno® Trac-Lites™ R600L Series are stylish, economical LED trac fixtures with simple and timeless aesthetics. Their high performance LED arrays provide outstanding reliability, performance and color quality/consistency. Approximating the light output and distribution of 50W MR16 halogen lamps, they utilize about 20% of the energy. R600L Series fixtures are compatible with Juno Trac-Lites™ and Trac-Master® trac and system components.

Photo courtesy of Acuity Brands