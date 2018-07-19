This essential, multi-action product is a combination hydrator, toner and a light moisturizer all in one. Organic Vitamin-Infused Aloe Water lowers skin surface tension, enhancing the delivery of hydration and active nutrients into the skin. By naturally filling cells with aloe water our Hydrating Accelerator assists to plump, firm and increase circulation of vital nutrients. Rich antioxidants and fatty acids soften, boost skin structure, and reinforce the protective acid mantle barrier. Aloe and herbal anti-inflammatories calm, relieve redness and help reset the skin’s natural healing ability while setting up the skin to fully receive effective moisturizing and available nutrients in serums, oils, balms, and creams.