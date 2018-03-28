Our rugs are handmade in Peru by expert weavers sourced with help from Aid to Artisans. Every step, from hand-dying the wool to hand-weaving the pattern on the loom, is done using traditional methods with our own proprietary twist, creating rugs that are reversible to a contrasting pattern. The handcrafted process yields rich colors, each sublimely unique. Our wool is sourced from llamas raised at high altitudes in the Andes, creating extremely soft, extra stain-resistant, and decidedly durable rugs.

Photo courtesy of Jonathan Adler