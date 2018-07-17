Jonathan Adler Constantine Table Lamp
$595
See surrealism in a whole new light. We swapped traditional claw feet for something a bit more human to give our Constantine Table Lamp an eccentric twist. Black acrylic panels add moody glamour to the antiqued brass framework.
Each foot prototype starts its journey in our Soho studio, where Jonathan and his team design and hand-sculpt the original model in clay before casting in solid brass.
Photo courtesy of Jonathan Adler