Simple geometric shapes—cones and spheres—collide with dynamic results. A sprawling 47" long and crafted from polished brass with matte linen shades, the Caracas Chandelier was designed for long dining tables. With a dash of the traditional, a soupcon of sparkle, and a healthy dose of Modernism, this chandelier looks fab over our Bond or Caracas Rosewood dining tables.



Photo courtesy of Jonathan Adler