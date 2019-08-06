A graduate in product design from Art Center College of Design in La Tour-de-Peilz, Switzerland, Francesco Rota opened his own studio in 1998, where he works on designing furniture, lighting, interiors, showrooms and event spaces. Over the years, he’s collaborated with high-end brands such as Knoll®, L’Oreal, Mercedes Benz® and many others. His pieces are marked by their comfort, functionality and simplicity, equally inspired by the aesthetics of iconic designs and efficiency of modern-day production processes. Sporting a solid marble base with steel stem.

Photo Courtesy of Design Within Reach