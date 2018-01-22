



Jenny Lind, known as the Swedish Nightingale, was an opera singer who performed in the 1800s. She was so popular in her day, furniture styles and household items were named in her honor. The newly designed Jenny Lind Nightstand features the iconic wood turnings that make this style so iconic. Expertly crafted from durable materials, it's a dresser that'll last as long as Jenny Lind's legacy.

Photo courtesy of The Land of Nod