The Iron and Glass Side Table was originally manufactured by SCP in 1986 and was relaunched in 2014. The table was the first of Jasper Morrison’s product designs to go into production, and represents an exercise in refinement and scale. The table is comprised of hand-formed steel and glass with brazed brass joints. The table is available with one or two glass tiers, and can be used in living rooms, dens, and offices. The simple form of the table along with the use of materials gives the table a timeless quality and versatility for a variety of interiors and decor styles.

Photo Courtesy of HORNE