Pure botanical oils for glowing and hydrated skin.



As opposed to cream moisturizers and lotions that tend to be high in water and emulsifying agents but low in effective ingredients, this jasmine body oil contains no fillers and is formulated with only effective natural ingredients. This body oil absorbs quickly to get moisture, vitamins, and antioxidants into your skin efficiently, creating a natural lipid barrier to lock moisture in and protect against environmental dryness and heat.

Features:

Locks in moisture, vitamins, and antioxidants

All-natural ingredientsAll oils are cold-pressed or steam distilled

Features jasmine oil, camellia flower oil, and grapeseed oil

Small batch products made in the US





