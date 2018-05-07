The definitive, home cooking recipe collection from one of the most respected and beloved culinary cultures.

Japan: The Cookbook has more than 400 sumptuous recipes by acclaimed food writer Nancy Singleton Hachisu. The iconic and regional traditions of Japan are organized by course and contain insightful notes alongside the recipes. The dishes - soups, noodles, rices, pickles, one-pots, sweets, and vegetables - are simple and elegant.

Publisher: Phaidon Press

Photo courtesy of Phaidon