Small batch bar supplies to take your cocktails to the next level.



Sometimes, it's the small things that can make something great, an adage Jack Rudy Cocktail Co. understands. Their bar supplies are made with care in small batches, and are just the thing to take your home cocktail game from humble to impressive with ease. A grown up homage to their Southern roots, the Sweet Tea Syrup is a quick and easy way to add a touch of the South any cocktail.

Features:

Sweet Tea Syrup pairs well with bourbon and vodka

Mixes well with still or sparkling water for a refreshing beverage

Made in small batches in USA



Read More on The Legacy of Jack Rudy

Join Huckberry’s 1 million+ adventure community. We deliver the coolest gear at the best prices, inspirational stories, and a hell of a lot more to your inbox every week. Membership is free and takes seconds.

