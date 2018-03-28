The cocktail shaker is a classic icon of sophistication and revelry. After a long day it’s the tool you need to concoct the perfect cocktail and pour it in style. Our 24-ounce gold cocktail shaker is a new spin on our long time best sellers, guaranteed to draw attention in your bar or kitchen. The lid is equipped with an airtight gum seal and an integrated strainer to serve your martinis up and ice cold, without spilling a drop. Shake, rattle, and roll!