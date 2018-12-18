Snowe Italian Blown-Glass Spirit Decanter
A smooth pour.
There’s nothing quite like a glass spirit decanter to turn your home bar from first-apartment-out-of-college to a scene out of Mad Men. This Italy-made blown-glass decanter is sleek, while remaining strong and durable. Use one to show off your favorite spirit in style, or group together a few for an impossibly chic backdrop while you mix Old Fashioneds and Sazeracs.
Made in: Italy
Made of: Lead-free crystalized glass
Size: 9.5" H and 4" in diameter, holds 24 ounces.
Sourced from: Snowe
Photography by Bobbi Lin.