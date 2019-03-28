We fused the arcing lines of a Scandinavian classic with handcrafted, vintage-inspired materials to create this Schoolhouse Electric Original. A study in simplicity and elegance, this midcentury modern, plug-in sconce illuminates a room even when idle.

Handcrafted from steel on a custom lathe, each material offers a juxtaposition of light, finish and texture. The handspun steel is a celebration of color. Hand-finished in a rich, matte black or an iconic persimmon, both with gloss white interior, the sconces brilliant hue is sure to leave a lasting impression. Complement intimate spaces or group with multiple sconces to frame a room.

Like all of our fixtures and shades, the Isaac Collection features handcrafted materials that are Manufactured in our Portland factory to exacting specifications. The hand spinning process lends a unique quality to each shade.

Photo Courtesy of Schoolhouse Electric & Supply Co.