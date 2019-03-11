A modern way to add a touch of green to your living space.



Elegant in design, with delicate, thin legs, this piece makes the perfect accent for entryways, hallways, or living rooms. Their height also make them great as room dividers, especially when used as a pair. The planters are made from powder-coated steel and available in four colors. Drawing on Scandinavian design traditions and simple aesthetics, the tables are designed and produced by Danish studio, Ferm Living.

Photo Courtesy of Ferm Living