The Iris collection, designed by Clara Von Zweigbergk for Hay, has an attractive look with light pastel colours and beautiful combinations of soft and sharp shapes. The Iris products are made of ultra-thin porcelain in Japan, and you can also find hints of Japanese minimalism in their uncoated matte surface. The refined mugs and vases are a delight in daily use as well as celebrations.

The Kitchen Market collection from Hay combines Danish design with global influences. It features distinct kitchenware in diverse ranges of textures and colours.