The Intueri Light Solo Pendant actualizes the appeal of minimalistic design, featuring a single frosted glass diffuser within a spun metal stem. The simple construction utilizes a modular system in which individual metal components are handcrafted and designed to create fluid connecting points; each metal rod, base and glass sphere perfectly join, creating the seamless droplet shape of each pendant. Working well as a solitary point of light or in a line of pendants, the Solo’s petite structure encourages a multitude of lighting designs. Decorative ceiling medallion is not included with the canopy.