Instrmnt 01-A features a gunmetal steel casing and high quality tan leather strap manufactured in Germany. Each of the 01 series watches were designed with care in the creator's Glasgow studio. They take inspiration from the industrial design of the mid 20th century and our own personal desire for a watch that paired high quality swiss components with simple, utilitarian design. The watches utilize a Swiss Ronda 585 3H movement and are encased within a PVD coated 40mm steel casing. The face of the watch is constructed in sapphire crystal glass, and is water resistant up to 5 ATM.