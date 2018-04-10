Plateau baskets by Indego Africa feature striking colors & traditional motifs. The artisan crafts each one-of-a-kind basket by hand – using needles & fine plant threads made from locally grown sweetgrass. The technique requires patience, precision & great skill to master. These baskets are the best way to add a touch of Rwanda to a coffee table, an office desk, a holiday table or even on your favorite wall.

This product is handmade with heart by Burundian refugees at the Mahama Refugee Camp in Rwanda.

Photo courtesy of Accompany