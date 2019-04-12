Featuring a utility that belies its small size, the Iittala X Issey Miyake Small Plate Pink is both petit and beautiful. Perfect for small treats, condiments or spices, this plate has a sleek, minimalist presentation that exudes undeniable modernity. Sure to become a household favorite, the Small Plate Pink is made from durable, high-quality vitroporcelaine and finished with a specially developed colored glaze.



Photo courtesy of Need Supply Co.