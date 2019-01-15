A wonderful embodiment of simplicity, the Iittala X Miyake Ceramic Cup Pink has a unique beauty all its own. Ideal for drinking tea, filtered coffee or juice shots, this cup's round opening tapers to a more irregular shape at its base to artful effect. Sure to become a household favorite, the Ceramic Cup Pink is made from durable, high-quality vitroporcelaine and finished with a specially developed colored glaze.



Photo Courtesy of Need Supply Co.