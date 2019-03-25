Timo Sarpaneva was inspired by his blacksmith grandfather when he created this timeless and ingenious design that is as functional in the kitchen as it is appealing on the dining room table. With a wooden handle, enameled interior and a cast-iron body, Sarpaneva's Cast Iron Casserole expresses an aesthetic so classic it was once celebrated on a Finnish postage stamp. Suitable for ceramic, gas, electric and induction ranges. Hand wash only.



Photo Courtesy of Houzz