More than 100 years ago, Ichendorf was founded in a small town near Cologne, Germany, where it created ornate objects to meet the tastes of the period. The company changed its aesthetic in the early 1950s to celebrate perfect proportions and purity of materials. Now located in Milan, it’s renowned for its work in borosilicate glass. Many people associate this material with Pyrex, but in the hands of Ichendorf master glaziers, it’s transformed into very thin, lightweight pieces that are also supremely strong and resistant to temperature changes. Use the Caipirinha Low Jug (2016) – a colored jug fashioned to look as if it has liquid inside when empty – to serve up your favorite beverages. Dishwasher safe. Made in China.

Photo Courtesy of Design Within Reach