Iced teatime.

There’s something extremely civilized about the idea of serving iced tea out of its own pot, and perhaps that’s why we’re so enamored of this elegantly rounded glass version (the heatproof glass means it works just as well for making hot tea). It comes with a removable steel strainer for filling up with your favorite looseleaf brews or infusions, like this iced mint and citrus tea that gets its flavor from steeping fresh mint leaves. The drip-free spout and ergonomic handle are just a few of the thoughtful little details we’d expect from one of the foremost tea experts around.



Made in: France

Made of: Heatproof glass with stainless steel filter

Size: 3.7" in diameter x 6.7" H, holds 44 ounces

Sourced from: Palais des Thés

Photography by Julia Gartland, Courtesy of