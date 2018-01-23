



This baroque icy-white chandelier is completely coated with rubber to make it waterproof and give it a frosted finish.

Reminiscent of fairy tales such as Beauty and the Beast, Cinderella, and Alice in wonderland, these lamps can be hung indoors or from trees or garden structures to create a truly magical and elegant effect.

Ships with five ultrabright replaceable LED lights, indoor plug and 10 meter long power cable (additional 10 meter extensions available).Made in England.