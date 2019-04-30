The IC S Pendant Light from FLOS is a case study in balance. After watching a video clip of a contact juggler, designer Michael Anastassiades was inspired by the skill it took to spin and move the set of spheres around the juggler's body. His starting point was to capture the moment where the spheres seemed to freeze in place on the juggler's arms and edge of his fingers, thus was born the IC collection. Features a steel frame and blown glass opal diffuser. Choose between two sizes.

FLOS lighting has been crafting incredible Italian objects of light since 1962. Playing with light (and its absence) is fundamental to the well-thought "flosophy" of FLOS. Combine this exploration of light with bold experimentation in shape, material and LED technology-plus the iconic ideas of international-acclaimed designers-and the result is poetic functionality at its best.

Photo Courtesy of FLOS