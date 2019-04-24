Sibast No 8 is an iconic wooden chair and one of the best-known designs of the Danish cabinetmaker Helge Sibast. Designed in 1953, the functional and refined Chair No 8 reflects the principles of the Danish Modern movement, and in the 1950s and 1960s, it made its way to homes around the world. Its airy character comes from a Y-shaped leg structure combined with a curved, spindled backrest that opens up like a fan. The chair is a fine example of modern Danish craftsmanship, and it is part of the Sibast Furniture collection featuring Helge Sibast’s original works and new Danish design.

Photo Courtesy of Finnish Design Shop