Two-tone modern style gives the Hudson Changer Dresser its unique look. Offering space-saving convenience, Hudson combines a three drawer dresser, changing table, and cabinet in one solid piece. Raised sides on the removable changing tray keep baby safe while the anti-tip kit provides an additional stability. Three drawers and a cabinet with an adjustable shelf provide plenty of storage for diapers, onesies, blankets, and other necessities. Drawers operate smoothly using metal drawer glides with a safety stop mechanism. Designed to grow as the baby grows, the versatile Hudson Changer Dresser is ideal for the modern nursery.



Photo Courtesy of 2Modern