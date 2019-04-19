Delightfully simple charm and mid-century design, create the appealing style of the Hudson 3-In-1 Crib. Each side offers an easy view of the baby through the spindle-style slats. Four adjustable mattress heights keeps baby safe when transitioning from an infant to a toddler. Once the toddler years arrive, there's no need to replace the Hudson Crib because it easily converts into a toddler bed or daybed. Create a modern oasis for the newborns with the Hudson 3-In-1 Convertible Crib With Toddler Rail.



Photo Courtesy of Babyletto

