11+ House Aroma Diffuser is an aesthetically pleasing aroma humidifier, built with elaborate engineering technology.

The mist, which is generated by the vibration of ultrasonic waves, allows one to enjoy the scent of the aroma oil in its natural state. When the diffuser is on, a soft and comfortable LED light will illuminate to indicate its operating status.

With its compact size, 11+ House Aroma Diffuser can maintain proper humidity and gentle aroma scent in private spaces, such as office spaces, bedrooms, and small living rooms.

The main body can be easily separated, which helps cleaning and storing for hygienic use.



Photo Courtesy of Leibal