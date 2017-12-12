Remember those days? The ones that stretched out so long and refreshingly exhausting? The ones surrounded by new friends, old cabins and subpar food. The memories of that first dive into a lake, hiking while enjoying laughing with pals, faint smells of campfire no matter how often you changed your clothes. Those were the days!

Scent: Fresh green grass accord with hints of crystal clear lake water, blooming hyacinth found along trails and just a touch of fresh lemon and smoke.