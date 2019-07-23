The original Bullet Planters were first manufactured by several different companies in the 1950s, none of which were able to trademark the design, and the designer has never been identified. One version of the story goes that a man in the San Francisco Bay Area worked for a company that made the conical, molded fiberglass shapes as satellite dishes. He brought one home, and when his wife saw it, she got the idea to turn it into a planter. This has, however, never been confirmed. Regardless of its origins, the Bullet Planter (2011) made today is still made from durable, compression-molded fiberglass, perched atop a tripod of powder-coated steel. Though called a planter, it can also work as an ice bucket or to hold other items. Made in U.S.A.

Photo Courtesy of Design Within Reach