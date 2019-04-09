The highly individual cabins, hideaways, and summer homes featured in Hide and Seek offer their owners exceptional, yet convenient ways to escape urban routines and embed themselves into the land. These imaginative structures meld traditional architecture with modern living in fascinating and surprising ways. Whether located in the forest, on the water, or in the mountains; whether light and minimalistic or dark and cozy, the compelling dwellings exemplify how to create remote shelters that bring calm and balance to our hectic lives. With the right concept, furniture, décor, and atmosphere, even small or basic designs become stunning sanctuaries.

Hide and Seek is a contemporary survey of contextual architecture and interior design that channels our shared desire for peace and quiet. These projects not only have the power to get people in touch with their surroundings, but also with themselves.