These modern, geometric wood planters are perfect for a sleek, contemporary, but warm home. Crafted from hickory, ash, or walnut wood in downtown Los Angeles, this geometric Tillandsia holder’s shape is inspired by René Magritte’s 1929 painting, The Palace of Curtains, III. Each planter is carefully sanded and finished with a low-VOC oil and wax for a satiny finish. Each piece is one of a kind and made to order. Plant not included. Dimensions: H 4" x W 1" x L 3"

Photo Courtesy of AHA