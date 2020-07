Herschel Supply Co. Medium Trade Luggage

Medium hardside suitcase from Herschel Supply Co. in Black. Molded polycarbonate exterior. Signature striped fabric liner. Split design with zippered mesh storage and adjustable garment straps. Two-way exposed zipper with pebbled leather pulls. Retractable trolley handle and neoprene padded utility handles. Multi-directional muted wheels. Attached Travel Sentry® Approved TSA combination lock.. Embossed rubber classic label.

Photo courtesy of Herschel Supply Co.