George Nelson was the design director at Herman Miller from 1945 to 1972, and his influence over three decades is what made the Michigan-based company what it is today. He not only recruited Charles and Ray Eames and Isamu Noguchi but also produced a portfolio of work without which modern design history would be incomplete. His Thin Edge Collection (1952) was first called the Rosewood Case Series, a refined version of the Basic Cabinet Series from 1946. Its striking characteristics include especially thin edges, hence the name. Manufactured today with environmentally sustainable veneers and 85% recycled materials, Thin Edge leverages the latest manufacturing technologies without compromising its original look and feel. This is the authentic Thin Edge Bedside Table by Herman Miller. Made in U.S.A.