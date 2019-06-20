The Bolster Sofa Collection (2014) delivers an inviting and thoughtfully scaled solution for spaces large and small. Taking its name from the shape of its horizontal pillows, Bolster provides supportive upright sitting as well as plush comfort for those times when you want to stretch out and relax. Made in U.S.A.



Craig Bassam is an architect and designer whose career started with Bruce Eeles, a disciple of Marcel Breuer. Together with his partner Scott Fellows, the duo founded BassamFellows. In 2010, they started collaborating with the Michigan-based company Herman Miller to develop refined seating that complements the classic works by Eames, Nelson and Noguchi.



Photo Courtesy of Design Within Reach