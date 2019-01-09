The Here Comes the Sun Pendant (1969) was designed by French architect Bertrand Balas. When turned on, this pendant is transformed into a magical object that looks like the sun or moon rising. Its name is a playful nod to George Harrison’s song for the Beatles, for which he wrote the lyrics, "Little darling, it’s been a long cold lonely winter. / Little darling, it feels like years since it’s been here. / Here comes the sun." This orb-shaped piece casts direct light downward and glare-free diffused light outward in all directions. Can be used individually or grouped in clusters.

Photo Courtesy of Design Within Reach