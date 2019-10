Multitasking night cream from Herbivore. Packed with fruit enzymes to deliver hydrated, smooth skin through the night. Formulated with Prickly Pear, Goji Berry and Red Raspberry Seeds to provide radiance; Kokum and Shea Butters to deliver and lock in moisture, and Aloe Juice to soothe and clarify skin. Vegan and cruelty-free.

Photo Courtesy of Amazon