Notes of Cedar + Citrus combine with astringent alcohol-free Witch Hazel and soothing Aloe to protect and hydrate your skin post shaving or anytime.

Everything Herbivore creates contains the finest all-natural ingredients, with an emphasis on ingredients that are plant-based, organic, and food-grade. Each ingredient is included for a therapeutic reason. No animal testing is conducted on any of their products or ingredients, while all of their oils are cold-pressed or steam distilled. These are the best extraction methods available and lead to premium quality oils.

Photo Courtesy of Amazon