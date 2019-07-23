Herbivore Post Shave Elixir
$22
Add to
Like
Share
Add to Favorites
Notes of Cedar + Citrus combine with astringent alcohol-free Witch Hazel and soothing Aloe to protect and hydrate your skin post shaving or anytime.
Everything Herbivore creates contains the finest all-natural ingredients, with an emphasis on ingredients that are plant-based, organic, and food-grade. Each ingredient is included for a therapeutic reason. No animal testing is conducted on any of their products or ingredients, while all of their oils are cold-pressed or steam distilled. These are the best extraction methods available and lead to premium quality oils.
Photo Courtesy of Amazon