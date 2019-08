The Moooi Heracleum II Small Chandelier is a decorative LED fixture inspired by the Heracleum plant. Here, the "leaves" are 45 polycarbonate lenses and can be freely repositioned by rotating around their stem. The branch-like wire frame is a delicate structure that powers the lights with coats of conductive layers (the Electrosandwich technique, devised by fellow Dutchman Marcel Wanders).