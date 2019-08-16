Massimo Vignelli’s iconic dinnerware won the prestigious Compasso d’Oro Award in 1964 and, in 1971, became the first product made by a company called Heller, now an international furniture manufacturer responsible for introducing the Bellini Chair®, Frank Gehry outdoor furniture and other icons of modern design. Heller Dinnerware was an instant classic, and because it’s still made using the same molds, a set bought today will blend seamlessly with vintage pieces. Heller Rainbow Mugs (1974) are made of thick, durable BPA-free polymer. They can be used for hot and cold beverages and are dishwasher and microwave safe. This multicolored set includes purple, blue, green, pink, orange and yellow mugs. Made in U.S.A.