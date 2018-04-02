Helle Company Folding Knife
A lifetime companion for outdoor adventures, this all-purpose folding knife is the first ever produced by Helle. Its triple-laminated stainless steel blade retains sharpness and prevents rust, while a beautiful, curly birch handle features integrated steel liners. Based in Holmedal, Norway, the Helle Company builds on the ancient traditions of knife making, pairing modern technology with a reverence for the rugged landscape of its home country.