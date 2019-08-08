The Olympic Firebowl is a portable fireplace for your patio or yard that is guaranteed to spread warmth and cheer. Inspired by Danish Coastal life, the firebowl is meant to serve as the focal gathering point for your patio or ocean parties. The lower bowl collects ash and allows air to better circulate around the fire, resulting in a central glow and longer burn. Two handles allow for easy transportation. Not recommended for use on wood surfaces. The firebowl is easily cleaned and maintained. Made from heavy duty cast iron.

Photo Courtesy of HORNE