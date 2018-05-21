The Helio modern pendant light originates from Niche’s taller and more slender Pharos pendant and is designed for versatility. It is compatible with both 120v and 240v electrical settings and ready for use with an array of different lamping options, including incandescent, LED and compact fluorescent bulbs. The delightfully compact shape of the Helio modern lighting collection works well when grouped together using a Niche Pack Canopy.